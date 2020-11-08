Melaka allows Friday, congregational prayers during CMCO

A mosque official reading the Quran while awaiting the time for Asar prayer at the Al-Munawwarah Mosque in Shah Alam , March 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 8 — Melaka is allowing Friday prayers and other congregational prayers to be held in all mosques and designated Friday suraus in the state during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period which will come into force starting tomorrow (Nov 9) until Dec 6.

Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said congregation attendance would be according to mosque capacity with physical distancing and subject to the existing standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Takmir (religious) classes, Yasin recital between Maghrib and Isyak, Subuh lectures and existing small-scale classes are also allowed in all mosques and suraus in Melaka.

“So far, no mosque or surau in the state was closed due to Covid-19 and the situation is still under control,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

He said Maulidur Rasul lectures, interstate invited lectures and big-scale lectures would be postponed during the CMCO period while feast after takmir class or Yasin recital was not allowed.

“Wedding proceedings in mosque and surau is under the jurisdiction of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department and District Wedding Registrar, and all mosques and suraus must adhere to the safety and health SOP.

“The Melaka Mufti Department will provide further information to the Muslims in the state from time to time, based on advice and information from the Health Ministry and state government,” said Abdul Halim.

The federal government had issued a directive yesterday to enforce the CMCO in the peninsula for four weeks beginning tomorrow, except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan, following the rise of Covid-19 cases recently.

A total of 322 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Melaka as of yesterday. — Bernama