Health D-G: MoH does not offer on-site Covid-19 screening, only private healthcare providers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Health Ministry only performs Covid-19 testing at its own or associated facilities, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

While commending companies for taking the initiative to voluntarily screen their workforce, he said those that want testing to be done on location must engage private clinics and hospitals that offer Covid-19 screenings.

He said the ministry would only perform testing at facilities such as private medical clinics, ambulatory care centres and government hospitals.

“As for the provision of on-site health screening booths at places other than these facilities (such as at factories, public halls or offices), these services were only offered by the private healthcare sector,” he explained.

Dr Noor Hisham also stressed that such service providers must comply with the ministry’s guidelines on testing in order to protect the patients and health workers as well as to ensure the quality of care.

The laboratory testing for these samples could either be performed at the private providers’ own facilities or at centres accredited by the Health Ministry, he said.

A full list of private medical providers able to provide the on-site screening is listed on this Health Ministry webpage.