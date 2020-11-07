MARA to launch initiatives to target entrepreneurs and educational institutes in ‘21

File photo of Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun speaking at the National Population and Family Development Board's (LPPKN) 50th anniversary event, June 10, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Several programmes, including entrepreneurship and educational initiatives, facilitated by Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (MARA) investment programme, will be launched next year to ensure they are holistic and effective.

In a statement today, MARA said the programmes are expected to have a positive impact on MARA’s entrepreneur community and educational institutes besides MARA business units in several strategic industries.

Industries such as aerospace, financial services, transportation and property will aid the government to create jobs through the JanaKerja scheme, according to the statement.

From the aspect of entrepreneurial development, MARA pointed out that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs particularly small and medium enterprises need various types of support to stay competitive.

MARA chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said Bumiputera can benefit a lot from Budget 2021 whether as entrepreneurs, students and also from employment opportunities for would-be graduates and graduates from the of higher learning, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes.

“I will ensure that through MARA, equal focus will be given to improve Bumiputera in Sabah and Sarawak in terms of entrepreneurship and education,” he added. — Bernama