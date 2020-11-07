Ismail Sabri: National Security Council will decide on Monday if EMCO needs to be imposed in Sabah

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that a special meeting will be held on Monday to decide on whether to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Sabah.

In a press conference today, Ismail said that at the request of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, a special technical meeting between the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry will be held to discuss the need of EMCO in Sabah and its relevant SOPs before deciding on its implementation on Monday (November 9).

“We are very concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah. As you can see now, almost all of Sabah is now a red zone, and there are no more districts with no Covid-19 cases.

“We will be looking into every detail during the special meeting. We will listen to the Health Ministry’s advice and MKN will prepare the relevant SOPs.

“We will include the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) as we need to look into the economic factors as well,” he said.

Sabah yesterday registered a record 1,199 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever registered by a single state in Malaysia.