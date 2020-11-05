Deputy MP: Kelantan proposes up to RM5,000 pay bump for excos, assemblymen

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the increments were needed to narrow the gap between Kelantan elected representatives and those in other states. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Kelantan executive council members and assemblymen could get salary increments of between RM3,000 and RM5,000 each under a proposal made today, Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said.

According to the Astro Awani portal, he said the increments were needed to narrow the gap between Kelantan elected representatives and those in other states.

“So to bridge this gap, so that at least the difference would not be so significant compared to other states, there where there was the proposal for us to adjust (the lawmakers’ salaries).

Mohd Amar also said the raise was needed as Kelantan assemblymen have to look after the welfare of their constituents.

“Secondly, this I will mention in the tabling, looking at the current hard times, with the increment for the assemblymen, it (the money) goes to the community as well, because our representatives here in Kelantan also act as the welfare officers,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Mohd Amar was speaking after the tabling of the Kelantan state budget for 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly Building there today.

Among the other Bills tabled during the sitting were those looking to amend the Enactment (Remuneration) Members of the Administration and State Legislative Members 1980, which would allow for the salary increments to be approved.