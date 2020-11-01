Dr Mahathir: Pejuang ready to support Budget 2021, but won’t sign ‘blank cheque’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a media conference at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Nov 1 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which has not been approved of its registration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is prepared to support Budget 2021 which will be tabled at Dewan Rakyat on Nov 6.

Its chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad however clarified that the party needs to study its content before all the party’s members of Parliament could do so.

“We want to agree but we do not know what it is (content of budget). Surely, we are not going to sign a blank cheque, we have to know what’s in the budget.

“As the text of the budget is thick and in two languages...we have to read it first,” he said here last night.

He was met by reporters after a meeting with Langkawi Pejuang representatives in a hotel here.

The former prime minister was asked to comment on the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who advised members of Dewan Rakyat to give their undivided support to Budget 2021 for the well-being of the people and recovery of the country’s economy affected by Covid-19.

Dr Mahathir who is also Langkawi MP said it is the responsibility of each member of Parliament to study a document before making a decision to support it in Dewan Rakyat.

Commenting on the registration of Pejuang which has yet to be approved, Dr Mahathir urged RoS to state clearly what is needed by the department to confirm the registration of the party.

“Tell us what is incomplete, we will abide by the law, if we have infringed the law, we will amend accordingly,” he said. — Bernama