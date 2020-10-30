Macau scam suspect who escaped MACC HQ under Poca probe

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect would be remanded under Poca for 21 days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The man who was in the spotlight due to his escape after being released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently before being rearrested, is currently being investigated under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said previously, the suspect, who was believed to be involved in the Macau scam syndicate and online gambling, was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Today we are detaining the suspect under Poca and the suspect’s Poca remand application will be applied for tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Court to assist in the investigations of the case,” he said when contacted.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect would be remanded under Poca for 21 days.

Previously, the suspect was remanded for three days and the remand for the suspect ended yesterday.

On Oct 13, the MACC confirmed that a suspect in a money laundering syndicate linked to the business of several celebrities in the country, fled when he was about to be rearrested after being released by the MACC.

Following that, on Oct 16, the police disclosed the details of the wanted suspect to assist in the investigation of three cases involving the organisation of online gambling around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The suspect is also said to be the coordinator of Macau scam activities in China.

On Oct 27, Bernama reported that police had arrested the man at a resort hotel outside the Klang Valley. — Bernama