Education Ministry closes all JB schools after district declared red zone

A security guard attaches a notice of closure to the gate of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Utama Damansara 4 in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — A total of 376 educational institutions in Johor Baru have been ordered closed following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the district that has since been declared a red zone earlier today.

The closure, ordered by the Ministry of Education (MoE), will be from November 1 to 14.

In a statement today, MoE said the decision was in line with the special message by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on October 6 with regards to the government's decision to close schools in areas that have been declared red zones by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The closures include all government primary and secondary schools, teacher’s training institutions as well as private schools registered with the MoE.

“Schools and institutions with hostels are also affected by the closure,” read the statement that was posted on the MoE’s official Facebook page tonight.

The statement explained that the list of educational institutions can be accessed on MoE’s portal at www.moe.gov.my as well as its official social media platforms where the list will be updated from time to time.

On the issue of students who are currently living in hostels, the statement said parents or guardians are allowed to take them home.

“However, students who are waiting for their parents, as well as students who want to remain in the school’s hostel or related institutions during the closing period, will be under the care of the hostel warden.

“The daily needs of the students during this period will be provided by the school or the institution,” read the statement.

For students who are sitting for international examinations during the closure, the statement added that they will need a letter from their respective schools in order to attend their scheduled examinations.

Throughout the closure, the statement also stressed that school and educational institution administrators are instructed to ensure that teachers and students implement home learning.

“Home teaching and learning manuals can be downloaded from the MoE’s official portal.

“The MoE will monitor the situation throughout the country and will work with the National Security Council (NSC) and MoH. Any notification regarding the closure of schools and institutions will be made from time to time,” read the statement.