TEMCO: Health office to conduct door-to-door inspections at Sungai Emas Flat in Kuala Langat tomorrow

A general view of Sungai Emas Flats at Jalan Sungai Emas 1 in Kuala Langat during the enhanced movement control order October 28, 2020. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LANGAT, Oct 28 — The Kuala Langat District Health Office will carry out door-to-door inspections starting tomorrow to ensure all residents of the Sungai Emas Flat undergo the Covid-19 screening test.

Kuala Langat Land and District officer Mohd Jusni Hashim said some 15 per cent or less than 200 residents in the area placed under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO), have yet to undergo the screening.

He said they did not take part in voluntary swab test conducted by the district health office since Oct 18 following the positive cases recorded under the Bah Manggis Cluster in the area.

“We are aiming for the tests to be completed by Friday, the latest. Hence, the district health office will conduct door-to-door inspections starting tomorrow to trace this group and ensure all residents undergo the screening test,” he told a press conference here, today.

Armed Force personnel patrol the vicinity of Jalan Sungai Emas 2 in Kuala Langat during the enhanced movement control order October 28, 2020.

Also present was Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman.

The TEMCO is enforced on seven blocks of the Sungai Emas Flat and Jalan Emas 31 and 32 in Taman Sungai Emas starting from today until Nov 10 following the increase of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Meanwhile, Azizan said security control in the TEMCO area was not difficult as 99 per cent of residents were locals.

“We are confident that not many residents have escaped before the barb wires were installed last night. The roadblocks during the Conditional Movement Control Order have also controlled the people’s movement,” he said. — Bernama