Labuan next to get CMCO extended until Nov 13, as cases still on the rise

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to extend the CMCO period for Labuan was made upon the advice of the Ministry of Health during their daily Nasional Security Council meeting today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Putrajaya today announced Labuan will continue to be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 31 until November 13 as the Covid-19 cases in the state is still on the rise.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the decision was made upon the Ministry of Health's (MOH) advice during their daily Nasional Security Council (NSC) meeting today.

“There are still daily tests ongoing in Labuan. Cases are still on the rise. So we came to a conclusion in today’s NSC meeting to further extend,” he said at his daily security press conference.

The current CMCO in Labuan was initially set to expire on October 30.

