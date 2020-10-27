Health Ministry’s Covid-19 data accurate, says communications minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the National Security Council’s Covid-19 Pandemic Management special session chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today had been concerned about attempts by certain parties to question the validity of official data released by the MOH daily. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — Covid-19 data provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and published by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is authentic, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

“The government since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic has always ensured that MOH’s data is authentic,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the National Security Council’s (MKN) Covid-19 Pandemic Management special session chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today had been concerned about attempts by certain parties to question the validity of official data released by the MOH daily.

“This attempt is a malicious act to deliberately create confusion as well as cause distrust in the government’s efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police were investigating the case and stern action would be taken against irresponsible parties.

Saifuddin advised the people to always verify news authenticity from official or reliable sources and also to be cautious before disseminating unverified content.

The public can visit www.sebenarnya.my for this purpose or channel queries or information to the MCMC’s Quick Response Team at 03-89115103. — Bernama