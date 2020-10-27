CMCO: Congregational prayers in Nilai mosques and surau allowed but limited to three people, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said that Friday prayers are also allowed to be held, with a maximum of 40 people. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 27 — All mosques and surau located in Nilai, which will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for two weeks beginning tomorrow (October 28), are still allowed to hold five congregational obligatory prayers, but limited to three officials, namely, imam, bilal and siak.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that Friday prayers are also allowed to be held, with a maximum of 40 people.

“All social and educational premises including institutions of higher learning, skills training institutes, schools, kindergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, childcare centres and ‘pondok’ schools will be closed.

“In addition, 24-hour restaurants and convenience stores, eateries and stalls and grocery stores as well as other business activities are allowed to operate only from 6am to 8pm.

“For daily markets, traders are allowed to conduct business from 6am to 2pm, farmers’ markets from 6 am to noon, and night market operations are not allowed during this period,” he said in a special press conference on the implementation of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for Putra Point Nilai and CMCO for Nilai zone here today.

A total of 35 localities and parks are affected by the directive.

He said that all official and informal ceremonies involving both government and private sector are also temporarily postponed, while social gatherings such as weddings, engagements, ‘aqiqah’, ‘kenduri’ (feasts), ‘tahlil’ and birthday celebrations are not allowed.

For Putra Point Nilai which will be placed under EMCO, Aminuddin said that all economic, social, recreational and cultural activities are not allowed during the period as stipulated in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that the EMCO will be enforced in Putra Point Nilai for the next two weeks, involving workers’ hostels which have contributed to the increase in positive cases, namely, in Jalan BBN 1/ 7B; Jalan BBN 1/ 7F and Jalan BBN 1/ 2E.

Ismail Sabri said the government also agreed to implement the CMCO in Nilai for the same period following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases involving foreigners.

As at yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 1,337. — Bernama