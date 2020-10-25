Kelantan postpones religious lectures at mosques, surau over Covid-19 concerns, says state religious council

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, Shah Alam March 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Oct 25 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has ordered all mosques and surau throughout the state to suspend all religious lectures, effective today.

MAIK president Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tan Sri Tengku Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said that the postponement that will last until October 27 includes Subuh, Maghrib and Dhuha lectures and other lectures as well as Quran classes.

He said, the matter received the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V who is also the state’s head of the Islam, as provided by Article 6 (1) of the Kelantan State Constitution pertaining to the postponement of religious lectures in mosques throughout the state.

“This move is implemented in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the country, including in Kelantan recently.

“However, obligatory prayers can be performed as usual by complying with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, issued by MAIK previously,” he said in a statement here today.

He also expressed hope that the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the state and the country will end soon. — Bernama