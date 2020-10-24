Cops to call up Selangor MB for allegedly breaching Covid-19 quarantine

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari through his Twitter account apologised for having to go out from quarantine to solve the river pollution issue that caused two Water Treatment Plants (LRA); Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi, to stop operation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― The police will call up Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to Bukit Aman soon to give a statement on the claim of him breaching the self-quarantine order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (investigation/legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said investigation is being carried out following a statement on Amirudin’s Twitter account apologising for the matter, saying he did it to check on the water disruption in Selangor.

“He has been called up to give a statement soon to help with the investigation and several witnesses will also be called up,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 and Section 22 (B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 for not complying to a valid directive issued by any authoritive officer.

Earlier this month, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was reported as saying that the police was looking into a case involving Amiruddin over his apology through social media for breaking the home quarantine.

On October 4, Amirudin through his Twitter account apologised for having to go out from quarantine to solve the river pollution issue that caused two Water Treatment Plants (LRA); Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi, to stop operation.

From the same posting, Amirudin said he too the necessary measures, including wearing a facemask, and that the screening test , which he did twice, found him negative with Covid-19.

He visited the Sungai Semenyih LRA to inspect the pollution situation with Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Amirudin was ordered to undergo home quarantine by the Health Ministry upon his return from the Sabah Sabah state election last September. ― Bernama