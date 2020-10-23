Sarawak CM: Seven measures under BKSS special aid package extended until end of this year

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the seven extended measures under BKSS 2020 will have a total cost implication of RM104.84 million to the state government. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 23 — The state government has decided to extend seven measures under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) until end of this year, announced Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today.

This is to lessen the impact of the pandemic, in view of the recent surge in the Covid-19 cases throughout the country that has affected businesses and livelihood of the people, he said.

“The seven extended measures under BKSS 2020 will have a total cost implication of RM104.84 million to the Sarawak government.

“The seven measures are Electricity Bill Discount; Water Bill Discount; HDC Rental Discount of 50 per cent for residential; One-off RM500 assistance to e-hailing driver and driver instructors; 50 per cent Discount for Rental of Market and Stalls; Waiver of Permits and Licenses Fees; and Waiver for Rentals to SMEs in Retail Sector Operating on Premises Owned by State GLCs/Statutory Bodies,” he told a press conference giving an update on BKSS. — Borneo Post Online