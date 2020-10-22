B40 group, people with disabilities can apply for Covid-19 quarantine fee exemption, reduction, says Ismail Sabri

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Certain individuals, like those from the B40 group and people with disabilities (OKU), can apply to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for an exemption or reduction in quarantine fees, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said although the government had set the quarantine cost, the MOH has the power to reduce fees and exempt payments under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342)

“B40, OKU, B40 students and certain cases can also apply cases such as having been sacked will surely face financial problems, so we understand and that’s why they can appeal.

“I ask that all those affected to appeal to the MOH please write an official letter applying for either fee exemption or reduction,” he told a media conference on the development of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

Ismail Sabri said this when commenting on a video, which has gone viral, of Malaysians in Singapore raising the issue of the burdensome quarantine costs as well as obstacles to return to Malaysia by the Singapore government. — Bernama