Failed Sabah coup by Musa Aman led to Covid-19 third wave, says senator

Senator Adrian Lasimbang (pic) said the political fiasco in Sabah was triggered by Tan Sri Musa Aman and his operatives’ move to lure assemblymen to form a backdoor government. — Picture by Borneo Post Online

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s open letter blaming the then chief minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for calling a state election rather than “handing back” the government to him is a true example of Malay idiom “Baling batu sembunyi tangan”.

“Everybody knows the whole political fiasco in Sabah was triggered by Musa and his operatives’ move to lure assemblymen to form a backdoor government,” senator Adrian Lasimbang claimed yesterday when commenting on Musa’s “open letter to the people of Malaysia” on Monday.

“Whatever happened after that was as a result of the actions. It is clear cut situation. No need long and winding explanation,” he said.

Musa had in the open letter denied that he triggered the third wave of Covid-19 infections with his failed attempt to seize the Sabah state government.

“Did he ever consider that his move might have implications to the people when trying to take over government during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially changing government when we need to have functioning government the most?” Adrian asked.

Musa, in the letter, said that he and the 32 former assemblymen who had supported him in forming the state government on July 29 had no intention of seeking a dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly or an election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“More importantly, neither the 32 nor I had the power to request for a dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly. The election was caused by an ill-advised dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

“Given the danger to the lives of Sabahans, we had instructed our lawyers to seek a stay of the election as it was perilous to hold elections in pandemic conditions,” he said.

Musa, who was dropped from contesting in the September state election, reiterated that the exponential wave of Covid-19 infections in the state was not his fault as he was only trying to take back power. — Borneo Post Online