Perak Umno chief accuses MB Ahmad Faizal of unilateralism with pol-sec pick

IPOH, October 19 — Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad claimed Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu disrespected a purported agreement on the formation of the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) government through the appointment of his political secretary.

Saarani said Ahmad Faizal should have consulted the Perak Umno liaison committee before appointing the party’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman, Datuk Aznel Ibrahim, as his aide.

“I need to clarify that during the agreement to form the state government, the three parties — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS — made a written agreement to show mutual respect on the matters of appointment be it as the state executive councillor (exco) or government-linked company board of directors and other political appointments.

“By right, the appointment of any Umno assemblyman or leader in the government should be discussed with the state liaison committee in the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect,” he said in a statement today.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman said he initially refrained from issuing a statement on this in order to allow the state to focus on the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the state.

“However, the mentri besar failed to appreciate it,” said Saarani, who is also an Umno supreme council member.

Answering the press last Thursday, Ahmad Faizal said that there was no need for any discussion on the appointment of Aznel as his new political secretary as it was his prerogative.

Today, Saarani issued a reminder that the Perak PN government was formed in the spirit of camaraderie and understanding to ensure the state is spared from the threat of “unhealthy politics”.

“Without the spirit of solidarity the political stability of the state will be threatened.

“However, it seems that the understanding and agreement reached during the formation of the state government is no longer respected,” he added.

Saarani also pointed out that this was not the first time that the MB violated the supposed agreement and understanding.

“Previously, there were also attempts to change the list of exco, which was already agreed, and also attempts to change appointment of the State Speaker,” he revealed.

Saarani stressed that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were not power-hungry as rivals alleged whenever the two voiced their views.

“The fact is that, we have 25 assemblymen, the largest number in the State Legislative Assembly.

“However, due to obedience and the spirit of tolerance, we did not attract support when the post of mentri besar was given to Bersatu,” he said.

“But don’t think our attitude of openness, obedience and silence be considered as a weakness. Stop playing politics and focus on the welfare of the people who are suffering now,” he added.