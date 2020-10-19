Muhyiddin congratulates South Korea for being among two finalists in race to lead World Trade Organisation

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stressed that the WTO needed a director-general who not only possessed extensive experience and knowledge about the multilateral trading system but also one with the vision, leadership and position to rebuild the organisation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated the South Korean government, particularly its Minister of Trade, Yoo Myung-hee for being chosen as the two finalists for the post of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Muhyiddin said he was informed of the matter by South Korean President Moon Jae-in via a telephone call today.

The prime minister is of the view that Yoo has extensive expertise and experience in various trade negotiations, apart from playing a crucial role in the recently-concluded Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“I told His Excellency Moon Jae-in that the success in qualifying as the two finalists also reflected the world’s recognition of the republic’s capabilities and position in the global trade environment, especially the WTO.

“I wish South Korea good luck in the final selection for the post on November 7,” he said via a post on his official Facebook page.

The prime minister stressed that the WTO needed a director-general who not only possessed extensive experience and knowledge about the multilateral trading system but also one with the vision, leadership and position to rebuild the WTO.

Muhyiddin said his conversation with the South Korean President also focused on enhancing bilateral relations and trade between Malaysian and South Korea, especially after the spread of Covid-19, which has had a huge impact on world economy.

Yoo and Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala have qualified as the two finalists to become the next WTO director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time. They were picked out of a pool of five candidates. — Bernama