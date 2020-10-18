Tan Sri Ting’s passing a great loss to hawkers, says Kuching mayor

Ting passed away at his residence in Kuching on Friday. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 18 — Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng believes the passing of property developer Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing is a great loss to the local hawker community.

“He was a bold, daring businessman who dared to go where others may hesitate. As a seasoned and experienced businessman, he is very sure of what he wanted and made clear his stance,” said Wee when commenting on the prominent businessman’s passing yesterday.

Wee also thanked Ting for his cooperation with the city hall in jointly organising MBKS Hawkers Conference’ in 2009.

The mayor added that Ting was a man of humble origins from Bintangor and can be considered as a legend to hawkers in the city.

Born to a poor family in Bintagor, Ting sold fruits as a teenager before making his mark in property development in later years and impressed the then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Ting passed away peacefully aged 79 years in his home near Jalan Song here on Friday. — Borneo Post Online