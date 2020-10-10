Covid-19: Tropicana golf resort workers’ dorm placed under EMCO starting midnight

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the dormitory hosting workers of the Tropicana Golf Club in Petaling Jaya will be placed under EMCO starting midnight. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The dormitory hosting workers of a golf resort in Petaling Jaya will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting midnight, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The targeted lockdown will go on for 14 days. All 500 workers who stay there will be screened and tested, the minister said.

The Petaling Disaster Management Committee has ordered the 1 Utama Shopping Mall and Tropicana Golf and Country Resort to close from tomorrow for contact tracing and sanitisation after Covid-19 cases were confirmed at both locations.

MORE TO COME