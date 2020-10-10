Minister: Armed Forces activate makeshift hospital in Tawau to treat non-Covid-19 cases

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the military would be opening a makeshift hospital in Tawau to cater for non-Covid-19 patients. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 10 — The military would be opening a makeshift hospital in Tawau to cater for non-Covid-19 patients, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail, who is also defence minister, said in his regular press briefing that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier requested for more medical facilities in Sabah, thus leading to the decision.

“Today, the special session also heard a presentation from MOH, on the need to add medical facilities, to address the situation in Sabah, owing to predicted increased Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Therefore, the Malaysian Armed Forces has agreed to activate field hospital or makeshift hospital in Tawau to enable support services, to treat cases apart from Covid-19 such as surgeries, trauma and emergencies, delivery wards and others.

“This makeshift hospital would have 100 beds for various wards, with a manpower made up of eight medical officers and 54 from various other expertise, made up of one commander, five specialist doctors, three medical officers and other staff,” he said.

Ismail said that the initiative is to allow government hospitals in Tawau to focus on Covid-19 patients in the state.