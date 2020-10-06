Jakim in Putrajaya closed for two weeks for sanitisation after minister tests positive for Covid-19

The Jakim headquarters at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex will be closed from tomorrow (October 7) until October 20. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) headquarters at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex will be closed from tomorrow (October 7) until October 20 to carry out sanitation work to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Jakim, in a statement today, said the closure also involved the office of Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and his deputy Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

“Furthermore, all Jakim’s daily operations will be limited to online services only. Jakim will resume operations on October 21,” the statement said.

Zulkifli yesterday confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. — Bernama