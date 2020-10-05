Rosmah trial: Ex-minister Mahdzir unable to attend court due to Covid-19 home quarantine

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks while campaigning in Putatan Sabah September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was unable to appear in court today to testify in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial.

Mahdzir, who is the fifth prosecution witness, was originally due to take the stand earlier today but was unable to do so after being served a home surveillance order by the Ministry of Health.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had then submitted Mahdzir’s home surveillance order, signed by the Titiwangsa district health office, to the court and stated that the Padang Terap MP quarantine period is due to end on October 12.

“His quarantine order ends next week Monday (October 12).

“So the prosecution seeks the lordship’s indulgence to take this case next week Tuesday (October 13) at 2pm, have Mahdzir complete the cross (examination) and close our case,” said Sri Ram.

Lead defence counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh had then told High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that he would need to check on his availability on the requested date by Sri Ram and would inform the court in tomorrow’s proceedings.

In court today, the case’s Investigative officer, Noornabilah Mohd Aziman, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had taken the stand.

Testifying as the 23rd prosecution witness, Noornabilah today confirmed various evidence such as witness testimonies and financial documents to the court.

Noornabilah also stated that she had filed in an official complaint on Rosmah on November 9, 2018, following investigations into the latter that she had allegedly help Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to secure the Sarawak solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion in exchange for personal gratification.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow with defence counsel due to cross-examine Noornabilah.