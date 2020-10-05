No change to flight ticket prices to Sabah, says travel agency

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 28, 2020. Perkhidmatan Perjalanan Merdeka Sdn Bhd said flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah have the potential to be cancelled due to the possible shortage of passengers at this time. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Oct 5 — Flight ticket prices from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah involving Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau routes will remain the same at the moment.

Perkhidmatan Perjalanan Merdeka Sdn Bhd manager, Hindun Abu Bakar Titingan said there is no change in flight ticket prices even though there are controls on inter-district movement in the state as well as targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in four districts namely Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu.

“Usually, when the flight is almost full, and booking is made at the last minute, then the airfares will be higher,” she said when contacted here today.

In this regard, she said flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah have the potential to be cancelled due to the possible shortage of passengers at this time.

“For example, the flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau were cancelled for yesterday and today. The flights for tomorrow are still on.

“For now, there are less flights to Sabah, with only one roundtrip to Tawau,” she said.

She also urged the people to obtain permission from the police before purchasing the flight tickets during the inter-district movement and TEMCO restrictions.

Meanwhile, Hindun said varsity students who want to reschedule their flight tickets could do so immediately without paying a fine following the postponed of university registration process at institutions of higher learning (IPTs).

She said the Higher Education Department in collaboration with airline companies agreed to give flexibility to ticket change for the affected students.

The government has implemented inter-district control throughout Sabah from October 3 to 16 while TEMCO is from September 29 to October 12.