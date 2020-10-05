Covid-19: Unisel allows students to remain on campus, suspends face-to-face activities

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — Universiti Selangor (Unisel) will allow its students to remain on campus for academic activities until the final examinations of the July/August 2020 semester intake.

Unisel president and acting vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman said this involved students who were already on campus and are pursuing academic activities.

“However, the university allows students to return to their homes, but they will not be allowed to return to campus until notified. This is a step taken by the university to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Redzuan said that as for off-campus students, including those in the Shah Alam campus, they would be asked to suspend face-to-face classroom learning and continue the online learning session until a date to be announced later.

Apart from that, he also urged staff and students to temporarily suspend all group activities for now.

“Unisel management will continue to tighten control at all university entrances, namely for the Shah Alam and Bestari Jaya campus in accordance with the standard operating procedures that have been set,” he said. — Bernama