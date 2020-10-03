Sabah CM Hajiji says determined to enhance momentum of state’s development

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor says it is important to restore the state's economy which has been slowed down and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 3 — Newly-appointed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today said that the state government under his leadership is determined to intensify momentum of the state’s development.

He said this included improving the quality of life of the people through the implementation of various programmes and initiatives covering various sectors, while strengthening development of rural infrastructure and utilities, as well as improving the quality of education.

The Sabah government, he said, will also focus on health and human capital, improving information and communication technology facilities, providing more affordable housing, reducing poverty, increasing employment opportunities and improving state security.

“More important, is to restore the state's economy which has been slowed down and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his speech at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s 67th birthday at Istana Negeri here today.

It was also attended by Juhar’s wife, Toh Puan Hajah Norlidah R.M Jasni; Hajiji’s wife Datin Juliah Salag, the three Deputy Chief Ministers ― Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor and State police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

Hajiji also said he was grateful that the 16th Sabah State Election was held in a peaceful and orderly manner, and with the consent and support of Juhar, a new state government had been formed.

“Together with the lineup of the state cabinet, I am determined and committed to take on the responsibilities and trust given by the people,” he added.

Likening Juhar to that of an umbrella of unity for all people regardless of race, ethnic and religion, Hajiji said the people of Sabah greatly appreciate the stability and harmonious living they had been enjoying for generations.

“The feeling of togetherness and respect for one another are values of life that we will continue to be sowed and practiced so that peace and prosperity will be preserved forever,” he said in his loyalty pledge to the Yang Dipertua Negeri on behalf of the state government and the people of Sabah. ― Bernama