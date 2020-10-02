Kit Siang insists Pakatan would have done better job at protecting Malaysians from Covid-19

People wearing face masks are pictured walking along Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang asserted today that Malaysia would have contained the Covid-19 pandemic better if Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad were still the health minister and Pakatan Harapan still the government.



He argued that Malaysia had successfully contained the first wave of infections, before the second wave hit the country when Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over as the government.



“Irresponsible PN ministers have been claiming that there would have been more Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia under a PH government. Actually, the truth is the opposite.



“Under the PH minister of health, Dzulkefly Ahmad, before the infamous Sheraton Move on February 23, Malaysia had a cumulative total of 21 Covid-19 cases on February 15 and no death.



“Also for 11 days from February 16 to 26, there was only one new case, bringing the cumulative total to 22 cases,” he said in a statement.



He said this had been the best in the Asean region at the time.



Lim argued that Malaysia was now facing a third wave of infections and that the March cases were in fact the country’s second wave.



He noted that Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali had admitted to The Malaysian Insight in an interview on July 27 that Malaysia was already experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 cases.



The DAP leader went on to urge PN leaders not to interfere with health authorities and to allow them to lead efforts to contain Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation.



Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 260 new Covid-19 cases, which was the second-highest single day tally since the disease first emerged in Malaysia and more than the double the number when the country was placed under the movement control order.