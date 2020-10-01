New Sabah CM Hajiji chairs first Cabinet meeting

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed state government, October 1, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 1 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government.

Hajiji arrived at the Cabinet meeting room at the State Administration Centre here at 10.20am.

Also present were the three deputy chief ministers, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who is also the state’s Works Minister, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Agriculture and Fisheries Minister) and Datuk Joachim Gunsalam (Industrial Development Minister).

State Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also in charge of Local Government and Housing Ministry; as well as Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim also attended the meeting.

Last Tuesday, Hajiji, 65, was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Sabah before the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

In the Sabah state election last Saturday, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) gained a simple majority to take over the state administration from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

GRS now holds 38 seats in the 73-seat State Legislative Assembly. ― Bernama