Customers of Labuan’s Sri Utara, Anjung Ketam eateries ordered to undergo Covid-19 test

People returning from the mainland wait for their turns for the Covid-19 and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at the Membedai Health Clinic in Labuan, September 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Sept 29 — All who dined at or visited the Sri Utara and Anjung Ketam restaurants here on September 18 and 19, have been ordered to immediately undergo Covid-19 screening at the Membedai Health Clinic.

The time period identified was between 12 noon and 2pm at Restoran Sri Utara and between 7.30pm and 9pm at Anjung Ketam.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari when contacted today, said the directive was issued following the presence of individuals at the two eateries located in the town centre and Tanjung Aru respectively, who were confirmed to be Covid-19-positive after the screening was conducted recently.

Labuan recorded two new cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 27 so far.

Dr Ismuni also confirmed that there were no restrictions imposed on individuals and transport companies travelling to Labuan following stricter control at the entry points of this duty-free island.

“This is because we don’t want to stunt Labuan’s economy. Therefore, there are no restrictions on them coming come here.

“For those travelling between the island and elsewhere, the Labuan Health Department will issue them a health inspection card, hence they must undergo the Covid-19 test upon arrival here, but they will not have to undergo compulsory quarantine in Labuan,” he said. — Bernama