661 individuals arrested for violating RMCO yesterday, says senior minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police yesterday detained 661 individuals for breaching standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total number of arrests, 648 individuals were issued with compounds while 13 others were remanded.

“Among the offences of violating the RMCO include activities in pubs and nightclubs (577), physical distancing (42), not wearing face masks (30), business failing to record customers details (8), premises operating overtime (3) and failing comply with home quarantine instructions (1),” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities also arrested 40 illegal immigrants, one tekong and one smuggler during the Ops Benteng yesterday.

“The authorities seized nine land vehicles from 81 Ops Benteng roadblocks carried out nationwide yesterday,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 36,344 have returned from overseas to Malaysia from July 24 to September 27 and have been quarantined in 66 hotels and nine other premises including the Public Training Institute (ILA) and private studies institutions.

“Of that number, a total of 8,235 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine process while 103 individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment.

“A total of 28,006 individuals were discharged and allowed to return,” he said.

He also added the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ enforcement officers had conducted 948 inspections and found that 933 premises complied with the RMCO’s SOPs, while 15 premises were given advice for non-compliance with SOPs.