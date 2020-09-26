RMCO: 10 fined for violating SOPs at Bintulu entertainment outlet

Photo shows the individuals being rounded up inside an entertainment outlet for failing to comply with the SOPs under the RMCO. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Sept 26 — Ten individuals were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) during a police operation in Bintulu town on Thursday night.

Bintulu District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said these individuals were apprehended during the raid on an entertainment outlet at Jalan Keppel past midnight.

He said police saw that the 10 individuals failed to comply with the SOP as they did not practise proper physical distancing.

“All of them, aged between 23 and 38, were ordered to go to the police station where the compounds were issued to them,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the issuance of the compound was made under Regulation 10 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Regulations (Measures in Local Infected Area)(No 8) 2020.

“The police would not hesitate to take stern action against those who fail to observe the SOP, implemented as a way to break the infection chain of Covid-19.

“The RM1,000 compound serves to remind all members of the public to always adhere to the SOP outlined by the MInistry of Health,” added Zulkipli. — Borneo Post Online