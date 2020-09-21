Sabah veterans want Mohamaddin Ketapi to apologise for Tanduo speech

A video recording of the former tourism, arts and culture minister’s campaign speech in Kampung Wawasan yesterday had gone viral on social media. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LAHAD DATU, Sept 21 — The Sabah Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) has asked Warisan candidate for Segama, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, to apologise for allegedly insulting the security forces when talking about the March 2013 Tanduo tragedy.

Sabah PVATM president Marshid Mohd Salleh said Mohamaddin should not have used the issue as election campaign material.

“Look for other issues to politicise instead of the Tanduo tragedy which claimed the lives of security forces protecting the country’s peace and sovereignty.

“As the president, I regret the campaign statement by the candidate because it is regarded as being insensitive to the feelings of families and security forces involved in the tragedy,” he said when contacted today.

Marshid said every branch of PVATM in Sabah would lodge a police report against Mohamaddin.

A video recording of one minute and nine seconds duration on the former tourism, arts and culture minister’s campaign speech in Kampung Wawasan yesterday had gone viral on social media