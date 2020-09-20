Previously against Umno but now allies? Mat Sabu slams PAS for ‘fatwa’ flip-flops

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu speaks during a Jelajah Harapan event in Klang March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Mohamad Sabu has lambasted PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang over the latter’s remarks calling Parti Amanah Negara the “insolent son” of the Islamist party, Mingguan Malaysia reported today

In an interview with the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia, the Amanah president also said PAS should instead improve itself due to the constant wavering of its own political stance.

“Their ‘fatwas’ always change. Back then on Umno, but now?’’ he said briefly to Mingguan Malaysia, using the Arabic term which describes a religious edict.

Mohamad was referring to PAS’ current alliance with Umno, which had been bitter rivals since the 1970s.

In 1981, now president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had then delivered a sermon called “Amanat Hadi” or “Hadi’s mandate”where he had branded Umno supporters as infidels and called for a holy struggle against them.

Mohamad’s remark came after Hadi described Amanah as such yesterday as the party continued its support of the DAP, as both are components of the Pakatan Harapan.

PAS’ relationship with DAP reached an end in 2014 following their disagreement over hudud laws that the Islamist party had brought forward to the Dewan Rakyat, that led to the break-up of then Pakatan Rakyat.

This led to several progressive leaders in PAS, including Mohamad, to exit the Islamist party to form the splinter party Amanah.

Mohamad stated that when discussing matters of economy and finances, it requires in-depth studies, but this does not happen with socio-political discourse now.

“But the easiest thing to play is the issue of racism. We simply swallow the accusation of being a ‘lackey’ for now, because DAP is a registered party and had won the election.

“It is not that [we] are taking up arms or anything,’’ he said.