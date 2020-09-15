Hannah Yeoh comes face to face with doppelganger in Kota Kinabalu

Hannah Yeoh (right) poses for a picture with her doppelganger after an encounter during a church service in Kota Kinabalu.. — Picture via Facebook/Hannah Yeoh

KUCHING, Sept 15 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s belief that children become what their parents name them is even stronger today after an encounter during a church service in Kota Kinabalu.

The DAP leader shared on Facebook on Sunday that she had met her doppelganger, pointing out that it was “like seeing a twin”.

“I could not believe my eyes — it was like seeing a twin! I told her we look alike and she said people have commented the same to her before,” she said in the post, sharing a photo of them together.

In another post today, Yeoh shared her belief that a child becomes what the parents name them.

“My parents named me Yeoh Tseow Suan It means ‘coincidentally a pair’ or ‘likely double’ (in Chinese). After being named that, my younger sister Megan was conceived and born in the same year. We did everything like twins. Same schooling year and same class!”

She added that after serving her first term in politics, a ‘buddy’, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin, joined DAP and since then there was confusion over them.

“After church last Sunday in Skyline, Kota Kinabalu, I met a fellow sister in Christ, Amanda and could not believe my eyes when I saw the striking resemblance!

“So I am now fully convinced of the power in a name. What you name, the child becomes. I am constantly seeing double. My two daughters are starting to look like twins. I am praying favour and wisdom will likely double for me,” said Yeoh.

Yeoh’s post received many reactions with many agreeing that she has indeed met her look-alike while some disagreed that the two people in the photo bore a strong physical resemblance to another.

Some netizens who commented on her post even jokingly said that her look-alike might be a twin sister of Yeoh who was separated from her or was given away by Yeoh’s parents.

Another netizen also said that it is difficult to differentiate Yeoh and the other woman in the photo.

Meanwhile some of those who commented disagreed that Yeoh bears a strong physical resemblance to the woman with her in the picture.

“No, I can see many differences. On first sight it looks like sisters but after that you note the difference,” commented one of them.

Other Facebook users also joked that Yeoh should send the other woman in the picture as a double to execute her duties as an elected representative too due to their strong physical resemblance.

Yeoh is also the former Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly and former Subang Jaya assemblywoman.

She recently served Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development from July 2, 2018 to February 24 this year. — Borneo Post