Sabah state election: Tanjung Keramat candidate moves in small groups to comply with Covid-19 SOP

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Shahelmey Yahaya has opted to move in small groups while campaigning in the 16th Sabah state election to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shahelmey who is contesting in the Tanjung Keramat seat said the approach was more practical and appropriate since the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) is still in force, adding that his team would conduct a door-to-door campaigning, in an effort to get to know the residents as well as traders in the area.

“While campaigning, I prefer to introduce myself by distributing pamphlets as I am a new face contesting in a new constituency of Tanjung Keramat,” he told reporters after a walkabout at business premises in Putatan, near here today.

Tanjung Keramat, which is one of the 13 new seats contested in the state election, is within the Putatan parliamentary constituency and has 14,350 voters.

Shahelmy faces a five-cornered fight between Rosdy Wasli from Amanah, Mohd Salleh Lamsin (United Sabah National Organisation), Ira Elza Uzair (Parti Cinta Sabah) and Faezah Ibnu (Liberal Democratic Party).

He said he would be leveraging on the social media platform to reach out to the young people.

On his missions and visions for Tanjung Keramat, Shahelmy said it would be based on three cores namely upgrading the standard of living, developing knowledge-based human resources and intensifying business activities.

Asked on his chances of winning, Shahelmy said his confidence was highly based on his observation and the feedback he received while campaigning but admitted that he would have to work hard to ensure victory. — Bernama