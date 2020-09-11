Sabah election: PHRS to contest four seats in Tawau, Kalabakan

TAWAU, Sept 11 — Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), a local party, is to contest four seats in the Sabah state election this month, focusing its attention on the Tawau and Kalabakan parliamentary constituencies.

PHRS president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah said today the party will contest the Balung and Sri Tanjong seats in the Tawau parliamentary constituency and the Kukusan and Merotai seats in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency.

The former Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia vice-president said PHRS will field former Tawau Umno Youth head Ariffin Kassim in Balung; Yapp Yin Hoau in Sri Tanjong and David Wong Jin Soon in Kukusan and he himself will stand in Merotai.

“Tawau has lagged behind for a too long. We have to develop this area, for example in terms of the economy. Hundreds of millions of ringgit have been generated in Sabah through the tourism sector but Tawau has not enjoyed the benefits.

“As such, today, I have gathered with my friends as we have a common vision and mission. If we are given the mandate, we will champion all that the people should enjoy,” he told a press conference here. — Bernama