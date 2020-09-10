Penang cancels Malaysia Day celebration due to Covid-19

Penang state government official events chairman Datuk Law Choo Kiang says the State Executive Council made the decision to cancel the Malaysia Day celebration scheduled for September 16. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 ― The Penang government today cancelled the state level Malaysia Day celebration because of the current Covid-19 situation.

State government official events chairman Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the decision was made on the advice of the Penang State Health Department to avoid public gatherings.

“The State Executive Council, which convened yesterday, made the decision to cancel the Malaysia Day state-level celebration scheduled for Sept 16,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the state government also did not encourage any mass gatherings being organised in conjunction with the celebration. ― Bernama