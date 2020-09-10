Kelantan water woes expected to be over by 2023, Dewan Negara told

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to the media in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The water woes in Kelantan is expected to be over by 2023 with the completion of the expansion and upgrading of major treatment plants under Rolling Plan 4 (RP4) of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“The big issue that is happening in Kelantan is the problem of water resources, (as well as) more than 50 per cent utilisation of groundwater resources which causing high treatment cost.

"The government has already approved a new allocation for us to add (and) expand the plants as well as the relatively high NRW (non-revenue water) in Kelantan," he said when replying to a question from Senator Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah in the Dewan Negara today. — Bernama