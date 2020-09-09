No intention to change MyKad, says deputy home minister

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The government does not intend to change MyKad to a new version as the existing identification card is equipped with high quality and sophisticated security features, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

“Firstly, (the existing MyKad) is made entirely of polycarbonate material and its durability has been tested in a recognised laboratory. In addition, the MyKad chip had also gone through several stages of testing including before the process of inserting chip into the card.

“Laser laser-engraved ghost image will prevent forgery and forged cards can be detected easily and quickly,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad in the Dewan Negara today.

However, Ismail said the Home Ministry through the National Registration Department (JPN), is open to any opinion and recommendation from any expert if there is a need in the future to change the MyKad. — Bernama