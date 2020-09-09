Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board officer, wife nabbed for alleged power abuse

The case is being investigated under Sections 18, 23 and 28 of the MACC Act 2009. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) area officer and his wife here for alleged abuse of power committed five years ago.

A source told Malay Mail that investigations revealed that the 39-year-old suspect was believed to have abused his position by using his 37-year-old wife as a supplier of pineapple fertilizer seeds amounting to more than RM65,000.00 in 2014 and 2015.

However, the supply of pineapple fertilizer seeds did not take place.

The source said the suspect and his wife were arrested at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in Tampoi here at 10.15am today to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Sections 18, 23 and 28 of the MACC Act 2009. Those convicted can be fined five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 and an imprisonment term not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further as the case is still under investigation.



