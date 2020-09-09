Guan Eng claims new charges ‘politically-motivated’, highlights timing on eve of Sabah nomination day

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today claimed that the fresh criminal charges to be filed against him in Penang this Friday indicates possible political motivation, highlighting that they will come just a day before nomination day for the Sabah state election this Saturday.

Lim noted that he was informed today that two new charges will be brought against him in the courts in Butterworth, Penang this Friday, before saying that this would affect his schedule in assisting in the election campaign in Sabah. Lim would be required to be physically present in the court in Penang when the new charges are brought.

“This is truly a politically-motivated action by the MACC for having it a day before nomination day in Sabah,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

When asked if he still plans to go to Sabah to aid in election campaigns after the Friday charges, Lim pointed out the timing of the fresh charges would affect his itinerary and arrangements for the campaign.

“Yes, but I cannot go for the nomination on Saturday. I think you all can make your own judgments lah why they choose Friday. The timing is exquisite on their side. They want to win Sabah at all costs, I mean that’s up to them, but I think it will definitely affect my preparations,” he said.

Lim, who is also the former Penang chief minister and ex-finance minister, also noted that he had seen news reports from last week that said he would be facing new charges, but said this was even before he was notified today of the upcoming charges.

“You all know I was in Sabah last week and when I was in Sabah, the news came out when I was in the interior of Sabah. We don’t know whether this is deliberate or not, but why leak it to the press, so this is very unprofessional and very unfair of the MACC,” he claimed.

“At that time I did not get any information from the MACC, but the MACC had leaked this information to the media. Clearly it is an act to disturb and inconvenience me when I am campaigning in the interior of Sabah, and to leak to the media without informing me shows that this is truly a politically-motivated act,” he also claimed.

Earlier today, the prosecution had informed the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur that Lim was served with a notice today to inform him that he would be charged with two counts under Section 403 of the Penal Code — covering the offence of dishonest misappropriation of property — this Friday in Butterworth, Penang.

