Guan Eng claims trial to graft involving RM3.3m in Penang undersea tunnel project

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Butterworth courthouse August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 10 — Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng today claimed trial to a graft charge involving RM3.3 million over the multi-billion ringgit undersea tunnel project at the Sessions Court here today.

The Penang lawmaker is accused of using his position as the Penang chief minister to obtain monetary gratification as an inducement to appoint Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s company for the construction of the RM6,341,383,702 Undersea Tunnel and Three Paired Roads project.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Chief Minister’s Office on Level 28 of Komtar in George Town between January 2011 and August 2017.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for using his position to obtain gratification for himself.

Under Section 24(1) of the Act, he faces a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MORE TO COME