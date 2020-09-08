Bukit Aman hands special report on Sungai Buloh IPD over gambling issue to IGP

According to Datuk Zamri Yahya, any decision concerning the Sungai Buloh IPD, including an internal reshuffle, will be done by the IGP. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) in Bukit Aman submitted its special report on the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) in connection with the gambling issue to Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, last Friday (September 4).

Its director, Datuk Zamri Yahya, said the 10-day investigation included assets owned by the officers and personnel.

“The investigation found that Sungai Buloh IPD had conducted 447 raids on gambling premises and arrested 665 people from 2019 — July 2020.

“We found they took comprehensive action but advised them to take integrated action like sealing the gambling premises and shutting off water and power to force a suspension of operations,” he said after a handover of duties from Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, to Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters today.

On the allegations that officers and personnel were protecting gambling dens in the district, Zamri said: “We’ve done an investigation and found that their assets were in proportion to their rank.”

He said that any decision concerning the Sungai Buloh IPD, including an internal reshuffle, will be done by the IGP.

In August, a video went viral via Mohd Asri Hamid, or Asri Janggut’s, Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook page where he claimed there was widespread selling of contraband cigarettes and gambling at several shophouses in Sungai Buloh.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, denied the allegations and said the police had opened an investigation paper and called the user of the social media site to have his statement recorded.

Earlier, Abdul Hamid was reported to have said that a decision on action and an internal reshuffle at the Sungai Buloh IPD will be made after the investigation. — Bernama