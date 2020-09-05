Water supply restored in 51.6 per cent of Selangor

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) had also directed Air Selangor to inform consumers on the restoration schedule. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Water supply has been restored to 51.6 per cent of affected areas in Selangor, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

In a statement issued today, he said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) had also directed Air Selangor to inform consumers on the restoration schedule according to the areas after the water distribution system had stabilised.

“The matter includes filling up all main tanks which are empty to ensure sufficient water pressure and to make sure there is no air lock in the piping system, he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said he had also ordered SPAN to contact state water operators such as Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd, Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd to continue assisting the distribution of water to affected consumers.

According to him, currently Air Selangor has mobilised 114 water tanker lorries including nine from state operators to provide 22 public stands, 70 static tanks at 19 local service centres as well as distributing five litres of drinking water to affected consumers.

In this regard, Tuan Ibrahim said the suspected parties involved in polluting the water sources of Sungai Gong, Rawang leading to the disruption of water supply would be charged next week.

He said the charge was made under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655).

“Enforcement with various agencies such as SPAN, Department of Environment (DOE), Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and local authorities is going on involving federal and state governments.

“I wish to stress that the ministry will not compromise on enforcing the provisions of the law,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported, four factory managers aged 50 to 60, believed to be involved in the pollution incident were remanded for six days from today.

Following oil pollution from the factory on Thursday, operation of Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants Phase 1, 2 , 3 and Rantau Panjang were halted causing 1,292 areas in seven regions around the Klang Valley to experience unscheduled water disruption. — Bernama