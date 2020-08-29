Muhyiddin says hoping for united Sabah alliance in a ‘new political norm’

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at a gathering with Sabah Federal Civil Servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — After an earlier leak of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo here, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is now calling on all the party’s allies in Sabah to unite and cooperate for the benefit of the people.

Muhyiddin said that he hoped that all the parties aligned to PN would put together its differences and come together as one in a new “political norm”.

“I have high hopes that those who are here will come together, whichever party you are from; Umno, MCA, PAS, PBS or SAPP doesn’t matter where you are from, we are all Malaysian and this is the new political norm to sit at the same table and work as one for the benefit of the people,” he said

He said that close cooperation would ensure the coalition’s success and build a strong foundation to benefit the people.

“I hope tonight’s gathering will give us the spirit to build a strong foundation to work together,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this during a dinner gathering with the PN aligned parties at the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

The event was attended by leaders of the PN coalition partners consisting of Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), state Barisan Nasional — Umno, MCA, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), former BN component party Parti Bersatu Sabah, and Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (STAR).

Also present were Sabah Umno chairman Bung Mokhtar and former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day visit to the state where he is expected to pull together an alliance amidst some internal strife for the state election that will be held next month.

Earlier, it was reported that Muhyiddin had unveiled a the Perikatan logo in a closed event at the PPBM office in Alamesra near here.

Malay Mail also reported this morning that a planned launch for the pact was postponed amid deadlock in negotiations between Umno and Bersatu.

The Sabah polls will be held on September 26 after two weeks of campaigning.