Muhyiddin describes Japan’s Abe as leader with vision

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has described Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation as Japan’s Prime Minister yesterday, as a leader with a vision and one who is well-known for his role in increasing the two-way tie between Malaysia and Japan.

Muhyiddin said through his Facebook posting today that throughout Abe’s administration, Malaysia and Japan not only forged a closer relationship but also explored many new collaborative opportunities.

“Ties between Asean and Japan also recorded many meaningful achievements under his leadership,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Abe’s resignation stunned many, including the people of Malaysia, and prayed that the Japanese leader would get well soon.

International media reported yesterday that Abe, 65, had resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan due to health reasons. — Bernama