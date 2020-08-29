Bung Moktar: Sabah’s opposition alliance to finalise seat negotiations in next two days

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin said tonight that negotiations with the opposition allied to Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Sabah is facing some headwinds, but is expected to be finalised within the next two days.

The Kinabatangan MP said that relations were tough, but they had no choice but to work it out among themselves.

“Is there any other choice? We have to work together. To win, we have to work together,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at a dinner held in conjunction with the maiden visit of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is here on a two-day visit.

When asked about progress of negotiations, he said they were still going on.

“It is very hard. Towards the end have to find the solution, that’s all,” he said, adding he believes that Sabah Umno will remain united.

“Everybody feel they are strong. Every party and the opposition think that they can win the area, everybody claims they can win, that’s a good sign, but now it’s difficult to decide who’s going to take the seat,” he said.

He also said that the opposition alliance here is expected to use three logos: PN’s, Barisan Nasional’s scales, and Parti Bersatu Sabah’s handshake.

PN’s logo has yet to be officially launched but reportedly has already received approval from the Election Commission.

“It should be okay. As long as we don’t contest against each other,” he said, when asked if it will pose any confusion issues.

On whether the alliance has reached a consensus on their chief minister candidate, Bung said they will concentrate on winning before deciding.

Sabah goes to polls on September 26.