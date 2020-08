Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin address will be at 8pm tonight. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to deliver a special address tonight regarding the recovery movement control order (RMCO), according to national news agency Bernama.

The address will be broadcast on RTM, BernamaTV, TV3, and Astro Awani.

Muhyiddin’s address will be at 8pm.

In June, Muhyiddin announced the current RMCO that is due to expire on Monday, August 31.

This August 31 is also the 63rd Merdeka Day.