FT Ministry moots new plan to widen social safety net for urban poor

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Federal Territories Ministry will submit a plan aimed at widening existing social safety protection for the urban poor, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

The proposal, to be tabled at next week's Cabinet meeting, will outline additional government measures to reinvigorate its poverty reduction drive, the minister added.

“We want the safety net to be more integrated through collaboration with as many relevant agencies as possible,” Annuar told reporters after launching GoKL bus’ new coverage line in Batu, here.

“So we are preparing the framework.”

This could include revamping assistance programmes and reviewing the existing database to prevent accidental exclusion.

Annuar said this was in line with Putrajaya’s recent revision of the official poverty line to a monthly household income of RM2,208, a long-awaited move that followed widespread criticism over its poverty assistance measures.

The minister revealed scant details of the plan, but suggested it could involve expanding programmes like free healthcare, enhanced transportation services, and possibly targeted cash assistance.

Some of these programmes are already in place, but are more general and target all lower income households.

Public policy experts have been critical of existing government-formulated poverty indicators because the categorisation is too broad to enable an effective response.

The new government has since revised its official poverty line and adopted multiple indicators, which Annuar said will be incorporated into the proposed safety net framework.

Asked about cost of these new programmes, the minister said the plan is still being studied.

“I can’t say it off the cuff when it comes to funding,” he said.